High Stakes, Higher Charges in Columbia City

Columbia City, IN (WOWO): Two men are facing charges in Whitley County after investigators say they ran an illegal gambling operation involving high-stakes poker games.

Mitchell A. Zeigler and Christopher W. Wittkamper have been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors tied to promoting and conducting unauthorized gambling. According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, the case began with anonymous tips about regular poker games being held several times a week at an undisclosed location.

Investigators say Zeigler admitted to managing the games and collecting money from participants. Wittkamper was identified as a key facilitator, helping organize the games and recruit players.

Both men were arrested and later released on bond. The case remains under investigation, and additional charges could be filed.

Illegal gambling is a Class D felony in Indiana, with potential penalties including prison time and hefty fines. Authorities say the case serves as a reminder that even informal poker nights can carry serious legal consequences if not operated within state guidelines.

The Indiana Gaming Commission encourages anyone with information about illegal gambling to contact their tip line.