Holcomb nominates consultant Anne Hathaway as state GOP chief

INDIANAPOLIS (Indiana Capital Chronicle) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has put forth consultant Anne Hathaway as the state Republican Party’s next chair — although the party’s central committee has final say.

Current head Kyle Hupfer said Friday that he’s stepping down, but only when his successor’s in place.

Hathaway would be the first woman to run the Indiana Republican Party.

She is president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Hathaway Strategies, a public affairs consulting firm. She’s also executive director of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series, which seeks to increase the influence of Republican women in politics and governance.

She has long maintained deep involvement in Republican politics.

Hathaway is a member of the Indiana Republican Party’s Central Committee and has served as Indiana’s national committeewoman to the Republican National Committee since 2018. That year, Holcomb recommended her and the state central committee elected her to the role.

Now, she’s leading the national committee charged with running the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

She has also fulfilled other roles for the national committee, including as chief of staff and regional political director. And she has held other positions for the state GOP.

Previously Hathaway was a scheduling director and public liaison — as well as an assistant — for Vice President Dan Quayle and an assistant at the U.S. Treasury Department. She was also a member of Holcomb’s own transition team when he took office as governor.

Hupfer said last week that he expected a caucus of the state central committee to be held in late August or early September to make a selection.

“That (successor) needs to express an openness to exercise the will of whoever wins the Republican gubernatorial primary in May, to ensure that the working relationship between the Republican nominee’s campaign and the state committee is seamless,” Hupfer said.