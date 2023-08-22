Downtown crash involving FWCS bus injuries three people

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was involved in a crash downtown Tuesday morning.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that police say the crash happened at E Lewis and Lafayette streets around 11 a.m. FWCS officials say there were 7 adults and and 7 students on board the bus at the time of the crash. The students are part of the Young Adults Transition program, for students 18 to 21 years old.

FWCS officials also say the bus had the green light when a car driving on Lafayette, and had a red light, crashed into the side of the bus.

Two adults and one student were taken to an area hospital.