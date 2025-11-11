Honoring Those Who Served: Veterans Day Observances Across the U.S.

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Across the nation, Americans paused Monday to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. military, marking Veterans Day with ceremonies, parades, and moments of reflection. From Washington, D.C., where President Joe Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, to small towns hosting local parades and school programs, communities recognized the sacrifices of service members past and present. Veterans shared personal stories of duty, camaraderie, and the challenges of returning to civilian life, while citizens thanked them for their service with handshakes, applause, and flag-waving. Many observances emphasized the importance of supporting veterans through mental health resources, healthcare, and job programs, highlighting ongoing needs even as the nation paused to honor their contributions. “Veterans Day reminds us that freedom comes at a cost, and it’s our responsibility to ensure those who served are never forgotten,” said retired Army Colonel Maria Hernandez, speaking at a ceremony in Chicago. From ceremonial flyovers to local volunteer projects, the day served as both a tribute and a call to action, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to those who defended it.