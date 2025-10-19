SOS Looking To Find Homes For 18 Dogs

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Saving Outstanding Souls, or SOS, out of Jay County is desperately searching for homes for 18 dogs after one of the owners fell ill.

SOS has rescued over 100 dogs in just over a year. However, the shelter’s co-owner, Michelle Christensen, works hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Jeff Horn, who has recently become seriously ill.

With Horn out for an unknown amount of time, Christensen is working to juggle voting the hospital and running the Jay County and Indianapolis SOS locations, giving her a heavy load to bear alone.

Christensen is hoping to find adopters, fosters or rescues who are able to take the 18 dogs in need of homes.

Without finding homes, they will likely end up going back to a shelter where their future is not guaranteed.

SOS is offering help with paying for necessary items for the dogs, including food and some vetting coverage for those adopting. They will also supply fosters with items needed to take care of the dogs, and they are offering a $250 donation per dog received to rescues or no-kill shelters.

To get in contact with SOS for adoptions, donations or other topics, reach out to savingoutstandingsouls@gmail.com