Hoosier Survey Brings To Light Indiana Residents Feelings On Abortion And Marijuana Legalization

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO): Hoosiers have once again issued made their thoughts known regarding issues like marijuana legalization and abortion.

The Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State University has released the first of three rounds of results from the 2023 Hoosier Survey. For the question, of whether or not marijuana use should be legalized for adults, 54.2% of respondents say it should be legal for personal use while 32.2% percent selected that it should be legal for medicinal use. Just 9.8 percent of respondents selected that it should not be legal.

When it comes to abortion, 31.3 percent of respondents answered “Legal in most cases,” and 27.8 percent answered “Legal in all cases.” Meanwhile, 27.2 percent answered “Illegal in most cases,” while 10.3 percent responded with “Illegal in all cases.”

This year’s Hoosier Survey featured interviews with 600 Indiana adults (age 18 or older). Respondents were asked several closed-end questions concerning policy related to local, state, and national politics, as well as demographic questions. No respondents were asked to identify themselves at any point during the survey, and all data is maintained as anonymous.

A complete listing of all Hoosier Survey results can be found on the Bowen Center for Public Affairs website.