Erin’s House Receives Substantial Grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A substantial grant has been received by one Fort Wayne non-profit. Erin’s House for Grieving Children has received a grant of $1,000,000 from Lilly Endowment Inc. The grant will span over three years and will help the organization to signiﬁcantly expand programs and services while providing even more support to young people living with grief in Northeast Indiana.

The program is being funded through Lilly Endowment’s initiative, Strengthening Youth Programs in Indiana. The aim of the competitive initiative is to help youth-serving organizations working throughout Indiana improve their abilities to promote the academic, physical, and social well-being of young people, ages ﬁve through 18.

More info can be found at ErinsHouse.org