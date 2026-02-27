How to Survive Spring Break: Navigating Travel Plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Spring break is right around the corner for many college and even high school students. Welcome to an in depth series we’re calling Surviving Spring Break. Today through next week WOWO will become your best friend on how to have the best time you possibly can, and make it home without too much added stress.

Let’s talk travel plans. Your friends have already agreed to go on spring break with you and you’ve all researched your destination thoroughly. It looks like this one will make it out of the group chat successfully, the next question is how the heck are you supposed to book flights and make travel arrangements? It seems daunting but I promise it isn’t.

Start by checking flight prices and remember that if you choose to fly out of Fort Wayne International Airport you can book tickets at the desk of your airline and possibly save a little money.

With airports expected to see increased traffic in March and April, preparation can mean the difference between a smooth trip and a stressful delay.

Students planning to travel abroad should ensure their passports are valid well before departure. Many countries require passports to remain valid for at least six months beyond the date of entry.

Depending on the destination, travelers also may need a visa. Requirements vary by country, so students are encouraged to review entry policies early to avoid last-minute complications.

Beginning in 2025, travelers flying domestically must have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card to board commercial flights. Real IDs are marked with a star in the upper portion of the card.

Students traveling internationally should also enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program through the U.S. Department of State before departure. By registering their itinerary and contact information with the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, travelers can receive safety updates and be contacted in case of an emergency. Officials say the program allows embassies to assist more efficiently if natural disasters, civil unrest or other crises occur.

Travelers also should carry proof of return travel, such as a return airline ticket, as some countries require evidence that visitors do not intend to overstay their visas.

For students remaining within the United States, preparation is still key.

A Real ID-compliant license or another acceptable federal identification will be required for domestic air travel. Without it, travelers could face delays or be denied boarding.

Airlines recommend arriving at the airport at least two hours before domestic departures, particularly during peak travel periods like spring break. Students should plan for both a personal item and a checked bag, if necessary, and ensure they understand their airline’s baggage policies to avoid unexpected fees.

Beyond documentation, experts recommend students share their itineraries with family or friends, monitor weather conditions and review airline policies before departure.

With popular spring break destinations ranging from beach towns in Florida to international hotspots in Mexico and Europe, travel industry analysts expect higher-than-average passenger volume throughout the season.

Officials emphasize that early planning, proper identification and awareness of travel requirements can help ensure students spend less time navigating airport complications, and more time enjoying their break.

Maybe you’re opting to drive instead of fly which is also a great option.

Make sure your car is ready to go with up to date insurance and you have a valid drivers license.

Check oil levels in your engine before a long drive and make sure your car is reliable enough to get where you’re going. Take turns driving so others can rest and make sure to get out of the vehicle every few hours to stretch your legs to avoid blood circulation issues. Also, check routes and map out the best one for you and your group.

Preparedness is the only way to ensure you’ll have minimal hiccups on your much needed vacation.