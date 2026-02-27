Investigation Underway After Deadly Fort Wayne Fire

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) One person is dead and another hospitalized after a late-night house fire in Fort Wayne.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 2700 block of Sterling Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on reports of a structure fire with flames and smoke visible and people possibly trapped inside.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, multiple units arrived and began an aggressive attack on the fire while crews entered the home from several sides to search for occupants. Firefighters located one person inside the residence who had died.

Crews continued searching the structure and did not find any other victims. Officials say one additional occupant self-evacuated and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour. Firefighters remained on scene overnight working hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.