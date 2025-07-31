Howard County Commercial Truck Crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a box truck crashed in Howard County, Indiana.

The incident occurred near County Road West 5500 North and US 31, just north of Kokomo.

The truck swerved to the right, rolled over, and ended up on its top at a row of trees.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a different hospital, while the driver was pinned inside by the collapsed roof of the truck.

Both individuals were airlifted to a hospital, and the severity of their injuries is unknown.