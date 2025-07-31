July 31, 2025
Purdue Fort Wayne Waiving Application – Enrollment Fees On Fall Semester

by David Scheie0
(Photo Supplied/Purdue University)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University Fort Wayne wants to reassure prospective students that there’s still time to enroll for the fall semester, which starts Aug. 25. And as an incentive for those who may still be undecided about their college plans, the university is temporarily waiving its $30 undergraduate application fee and $50 enrollment deposit fee for all new freshman and transfer students.

The incentive will run from Friday to 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 18. All an applicant needs to do is visit pfw.edu/apply and add the code ApplyPFW when prompted.

This limited-time offer is designed to help students open the door to a nationally respected Purdue education rooted in the Fort Wayne community. In addition to the waived fees, incoming students with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher will be automatically considered for merit-based scholarships ranging from $500 to $3,000 per year – no separate application is required.

“At Purdue Fort Wayne, we’re committed to expanding access to a high-quality education that transforms lives and strengthens our region,” said Ryan Wooley, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “Waiving the application fee is one more way we’re removing barriers and making a world-renowned Purdue degree even more obtainable for students right here in northeast Indiana.”

