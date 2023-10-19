October 19, 2023
Local News

Huntington County Man Succumbs To Injuries After August Crash

by Josh Williams0
red and white ford suv on road during daytime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man from Huntington County has succumbed to his injuries after a motorcycle crash in August.

65-year-old James Lee Khan of Roanoke, died on Tuesday at a local hospice facility.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Khan was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash that happened on August 5th on East State Street.

Officials says Khan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The coroners reports indicates that Khan died from a traumatic brain injury.

His death is the 36th traffic fatality so far in Fort Wayne and Allen County this year.

Related posts

Reward offered for info on hit-and-run death

Darrin Wright

Arrest made in the 1988 April Tinsley murder

Heather Starr

Foellinger Foundation Opens Renovated Space

Michael McIntyre

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.