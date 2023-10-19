Kroger Shares Top Selling Candy Ahead of Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Kroger Central Division today revealed the current favorite candies of shoppers in its midwestern region. The retailer said sales reports ahead of Halloween show shoppers are reaching first for M&M’s to fill their baskets, then Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins and Snickers Fun Size candies.

“Our shoppers love their chocolate treats every Halloween, and these candies are always among the most popular,” said Eric Halvorson, Manager of Corporate Affairs, Kroger Central Division. “We are proud to provide the variety and value to satisfy every sweet tooth.”

Kroger candy sales reflect the popularity of Halloween across the country. The National Confectioners Association surveyed shoppers, nationwide, and found:

93% of Americans will share chocolate and other candy with family and friends

62% choose treats with a creepy or scary theme

60% of parents say they “steal Halloween treats from their kids’ stash”

The association also says, “The excitement around the Halloween season has increased in recent years, resulting in consumers starting their celebrations sooner than in years past.”

Because of that appeal, Kroger offers deals such as these to help shoppers prepare for trick-or-treaters or stock up for themselves.

Spend $25.00, save $5.00 on favorite candies

Save up to 40% on select Halloween items

Special offers on pumpkins of all varieties along with Pumpkin Masters® carving kits and all the supplies to create the perfect jack-o-lantern.

Customers can shop their Halloween favorites and more at Kroger's one-stop shop, in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger.