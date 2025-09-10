Huntington Launches ‘Oaktober’ With Goal to Plant 500 Trees

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Huntington will kick off a new annual tree-planting program next month with the launch of “Oaktober,” aiming to add 500 trees across public spaces.

The initiative will place trees in city parks, tree lawns, and other public areas. It follows the city’s creation of an urban forestry program last year, funded by an American Forests grant in partnership with the USDA Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program.

As part of that effort, Huntington hired City Forester Emily Hayes and completed an Urban Tree Inventory, giving officials data on the canopy’s size, diversity, and health. The information will guide decisions on which tree species to plant and where.

To guard against pests and disease, the city is adopting a “30-20-10” standard: no more than 30% of trees from one family, 20% from one genus, and 10% from a single species.

Residents can take part in Oaktober in two ways: by requesting a street tree near their home at no cost, or by volunteering at planting events. The city will provide planting and early care for approved trees in public rights-of-way.

Volunteer planting days are set for Oct. 1 at Parkview Huntington Hospital and the Huntington YMCA; Oct. 18 at Yeoman Park and Old U.S. 24; Oct. 22 at the Huntington Drive-In and Old U.S. 24; and Oct. 25 at Erie Park and along the Erie Rail Trail.

Interested residents can sign up or request trees through an online form provided by the city.