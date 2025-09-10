Allen County to Join Nationwide ‘Bells Across America’ Celebration Sept. 17

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Bells will ring out across Allen County next week as part of a national celebration marking the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

The Allen County Public Library will host a Bells Across America program on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in its downtown theater. Doors open at 3 p.m., with the program beginning at 3:30 p.m. featuring performances by the Aldersgate Bell Choir and Extoll Bells, directed by Marlane Sturms.

At 4 p.m., the ACPL Rotary clock tower will chime in unison with church bells and other participants across the country to honor the Constitution’s signing in 1787. The program will wrap up by 5 p.m.

The Allen County America 250th Committee is encouraging schools, churches, and businesses to join in by ringing bells at 4 p.m. that day. The event is part of Constitution Week, established in 1956, which runs Sept. 17–23 with activities including educational displays, proclamation signings, and community presentations.

Committee leaders say the goal is not only to celebrate America’s past but also to build pride and unity as the nation prepares for its 250th birthday in 2026.