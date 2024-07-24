I-69/I-465 Interchange Opening Soon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — For the last two years, traffic has been hampered on the south side of Indianapolis.

That’s about to change as INDOT says the I-69/I-465 interchange will be opening soon.

The department says they plan to open the new interchange connecting I-69 to I-465 in August.

Once opened, you will be able to travel uninterrupted from Evansville to Angola.

The opening of the interchange is the final piece of a puzzle that first began back in 2004 with the hope of connecting Evansville directly to Indianapolis.