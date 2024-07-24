July 24, 2024
Indiana News

I-69/I-465 Interchange Opening Soon

by Network Indiana0
(Source: http://bit.ly/1NDVFaI License: http://bit.ly/1S0IVkT)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — For the last two years, traffic has been hampered on the south side of Indianapolis.

That’s about to change as INDOT says the I-69/I-465 interchange will be opening soon.

The department says they plan to open the new interchange connecting I-69 to I-465 in August.

Once opened, you will be able to travel uninterrupted from Evansville to Angola.

The opening of the interchange is the final piece of a puzzle that first began back in 2004 with the hope of connecting Evansville directly to Indianapolis.

Related posts

Indiana Department of Education Receives Federal School Improvement Grants

Kayla Blakeslee

Western Indiana Man gets 60 Years in Estranged Wife’s Death

WOWO News

Foellinger Foundation awards nearly $3.3M in grants

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.