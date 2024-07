NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, a Harvester Homecoming Museum will call the Fields of Grace Complex, an indoor sports fieldhouse, home.

The Harvester Homecoming Museum is expected to attract IH enthusiasts from around the world.

Officials say the museum has an estimated cost of about $12 million and will be located on the east side of New Haven along Minnich Road, just off I-469 Exit 17.