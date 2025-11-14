ICE Recruits State Local Agencies To Do Welfare Checks On Migrant Children

(AP) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement is working with state and local law enforcement agencies to carry out welfare checks on roughly 450,000 migrant children.

They said the program kicked off Nov. 10 in Florida.

The administration launched a similar effort earlier this year, but this one includes state and local law enforcement agencies authorized to work with ICE.

Migrant children traveling alone initially stay in government shelters before being released to sponsors.

Under the Biden administration, officials tried to release children to eligible sponsors within 30 days, reuniting many families quickly.

But there were problems, including some children released to adults who forced them to work illegally.

Migrant advocates are suspicious that the Trump administration’s efforts could end up being a way to deport sponsors or children.