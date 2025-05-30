I&M Peregrine Falcon Chick Named

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The peregrine falcon chick was removed from the nest atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center to be banded and named while parents, Jamie (father) and Moxie (mother), watched disapprovingly.

The chick was named Fern, and an identification band was placed on her leg. Fern was later placed back in the nest box and reunited with her parents.

I&M, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne Zoo, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources conducted the process.

Jamie and Moxie have hatched over 30 chicks on top of the I&M building since 2013. The number of chicks that have hatched on top of the building since 1996 is now 75.

By banding these chicks, the Midwestern peregrines can be tracked to see their movements and survival. These banded falcons have been found up to 200 miles from the nest where they were raised or released.

The name came from participants in the Teens for Nature Program at the Fort Wayne Zoo. A list of names was developed and then given to the community to vote on. Fern received the most votes.

You can watch Jamie, Moxie, and Fern on the live Falcon Cam atop the I&M building. This stream has a 24/7 view of the nest.