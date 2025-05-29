Mom Shoots Attacker

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Court records show that a mother shot a convicted child molester after she told police he was sexually assaulting the woman’s 12-year-old daughter in a hotel room.

On May 24, police responded to the shooting incident at the Baymont Inn on Eagle View Drive on the west side of Indianapolis. The woman told police that she left her daughter in a hotel room with Bruce Pierce to go to her vehicle. When she came back to the room, she said she saw Pierce on top of her daughter trying to take her clothes off.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the mother then pulled out a gun and shot Pierce multiple times. He was critically injured and taken to a hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

Pierce faces multiple felony charges including attempted rape and attempted child molestation. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Pierce was previously convicted of child molestation in 2016 and sentenced to eight years in prison.