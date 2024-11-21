Indiana National Guard ready to carry out deportations if needed

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — President-elect Trump has indicated several times that he plans to carry out “mass deportations” of people in the United States illegally. He said the focus of the initiative would be on people who are known criminals.

“21 million people, including 13,099 murderers, drug dealers, gang members, who are coming into our country, those people will be taken out immediately,” Trump said on KFI Radio in Los Angeles back in October.

The president-elect has said this may include calling on the National Guard and local law enforcement to help carry out these deportations.

The Indiana National Guard will be ready to follow Trump orders if called upon. That’s according to Adj. Gen. Dale Lyles, who said this week that the National Guard is trained and prepared for such operations.

Lyles is with Gov. Eric Holcomb on an economic development trip in the Middle East.

“The Indiana National Guard, first and foremost, works for the governor, and so we answer to the governor, but we also have a dual mission, a federal mission,” Lyles said in a video conference with reporters from Kuwait. “The executive branch that we would potentially work for is something that we would just have to stand by and see where that mission comes from.”

Lyles will be stepping down soon as commander of the Indiana National Guard.