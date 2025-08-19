Indiana Woman Arrested After Threatening Trump

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WOWO) — Federal authorities have arrested 50 year old Natalie Jones of Lafayette, Indiana, for allegedly threatening to kill former President Donald Trump.

Jones was charged with threatening the president and transmitting threats across state lines.

Investigators say she posted violent threats on Instagram and Facebook, referencing Trump’s handling of COVID-19 and claiming she would use a bladed object to harm him.

During interviews with the Secret Service, Jones admitted to posting the threats but denied any intent to carry them out