IN Secretary Of State Diego Morales And Non-Citizen Voting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales joined 20 other Secretaries of State in calling on newly appointed U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem to take action to prevent non-citizens from voting in American elections.

The letter, signed by top election officials from across the nation, urges DHS to address critical deficiencies in the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program, which is used to verify citizenship status.

As outlined in the letter, the current SAVE program has inefficiencies, outdated technology, and financial barriers that hinder states’ ability to effectively detect and remove non-citizens from voter rolls. The Secretaries of State are requesting that DHS improve the system to ensure the integrity of U.S. elections and protect against ineligible voters.

“Ensuring that only eligible voters participate in our elections is essential to maintaining public confidence and protecting the integrity of our elections. Indiana is committed to safeguarding our election system, and I am joining my colleagues in requesting that the Department of Homeland Security take swift action to make the SAVE program more efficient and accessible to states. Hoosiers deserve to trust in the election process, and that starts with ensuring that non-citizens are not allowed to vote. Only U.S. Citizens can vote in Indiana. Period,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.