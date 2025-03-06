Local Communities Receive Nearly $6.1 Million In Road-Funding Grants

STATEHOUSE, Ind. (WOWO) — Communities in Senate District 14 will receive nearly $6.1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Tyler Johnson (R-Leo).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks, and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state-matching funds for local construction projects.

In Senate District 14, the following communities received grants:

Allen County received $1.5 million;

Ashley received $441,000;

Auburn received $1.5 million;

Fort Wayne received $1.5 million; and

New Haven received $1,125,667.85.

“Hoosiers need safe and reliable infrastructure to support their day-to-day life,” Johnson said. “The Community Crossings Grant Program helps ensure our roads receive the improvements they need, and I look forward to seeing the great impact this funding will have in our community.”

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program provides local communities funding for road reconstruction, bridge preservation, intersection improvements, and other projects. This year, 245 Indiana communities will receive more than $200 million in state matching grants.