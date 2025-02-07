Indiana Abortion Records Lawsuit Settled

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — On Monday, the Indiana Attorney General agreed to settle a lawsuit brought against the state’s Department of Health by Thomas More Society attorneys on behalf of Voices for Life, ensuring the immediate release of public abortion records.

In May 2024, Thomas More Society attorneys filed a lawsuit against the IDOH and State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver for violating Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act, after the state health department reversed course and refused to publicly release the abortion records.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita previously issued an advisory opinion critical of the health department’s refusal to release individual reports and noted that concealing the data impedes his office from investigating complaints against abortion providers and effectively enforcing Indiana’s abortion laws.