It’s A Milestone Anniversary For A Fort Wayne Landmark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Grand Wayne Center opened in 1985, welcoming 1,500 people for the ribbon cutting and hosting around 250,000 guests during events in the first year of operation.

Over the years, they’ve added thousands of square feet of space, elevating the number of flexible gathering spaces and expanding its list of services and capabilities, earning the venue several national and state-level recognitions.

The center hosts about 325 events each year, contributing an estimated $10 million into the local economy annually.