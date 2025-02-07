February 7, 2025
Local News

It’s A Milestone Anniversary For A Fort Wayne Landmark

by David Scheie0
Photo Supplied - Grand Wayne Convention Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Grand Wayne Center opened in 1985, welcoming 1,500 people for the ribbon cutting and hosting around 250,000 guests during events in the first year of operation.

Over the years, they’ve added thousands of square feet of space, elevating the number of flexible gathering spaces and expanding its list of services and capabilities, earning the venue several national and state-level recognitions.

The center hosts about 325 events each year, contributing an estimated $10 million into the local economy annually.

Related posts

NE Indiana Regional Partnership Ready to Submit Development Plan

Darrin Wright

New behavioral health hospital to be built on Washington Center Road

Brian Davis

Area Catholics may return to Mass on June 12

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.