Indiana Blackout Plates A Big Win

Indianapolis, IN (WOWO) — Indiana’s new blackout license plates have quickly become a popular choice among drivers, generating over $1.3 million in revenue since their release earlier this year. More than 40,000 of the plates — which feature a sleek black background with white text — have been issued to Hoosiers across the state.

According to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), the revenue from the plate sales will be reinvested into BMV operations. Planned improvements include modernizing digital tools, upgrading online services, and streamlining in-person and digital transactions.

The blackout plate is now one of the state’s top specialty plate options. The BMV has not announced whether any design updates or additional color themes are planned, but officials say they’re encouraged by the strong public response.