Indiana Deer Hunters Urged To Remember Safety Tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – With the deer reduction zone season underway and the statewide archery deer season starting Oct. 1, Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to stay safe.

More than 300,000 people are expected to participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana during the various deer hunting seasons that run through Jan. 31, 2024, and the overwhelming majority typically do so safely.

When injuries occur, the most common are from accidents involving hunting from tree stands and elevated platforms. To avoid such injuries, hunters should follow the safety tips listed below when hunting from an elevated position.

Before the hunt:

Read and understand the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions.

Check tree stands and equipment for wear; fatigue; and cracks or loose nuts and bolts, paying particularly close attention to parts made of material other than metal.

Pack and plan to use equipment specifically designed for hunting.

Practice tree stand use and setup at ground level.

Learn how to properly wear your full-body safety harness.

During the hunt:

Wear your full-body safety harness.

Use a tree stand safety rope.

Make certain to attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and that it remains attached to the tree until you return to the ground.

Maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent.

Use boots with nonslip soles.

Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows and other hunting gear.

Make sure firearms are unloaded, action is open, and safety is on before attaching them to the haul line.

When doing any kind of hunting, remember to do the following to stay safe:

Carry a cellphone and flashlight.

Make a plan before you hunt.

Tell someone your plan, including where you will be hunting and when you plan to return.

Stick to your plan.

Identify game before pointing a firearm.

Know your target and what is beyond it.

For more information, see hunting.IN.gov.