Two Arrested Near South Side High School After Standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Police in Fort Wayne were on the scene of a barricaded subject near South Side High School.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive say that just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, police were first called to South Barr Street, near East Oakdale Drive, for reports of a domesitc disturbance.

Police say that the suspect had barricaded themselves inside the home and is refused to come out.

Officers say at around 4:30 p.m., a man and woman finally came out of the home.. A third person later came outside of the home as well. Two of the three were taken into custody.

So far it’s unclear at this time how the woman was involved with the investigation.