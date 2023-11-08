Indiana Democratic Leader Feels Indiana Is Missing Out By Not Legalizing Marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Ohioans voting in favor of Issue 2, which prompts a law to legalize, regulate and tax adult-use marijuana products has led to various comments from Hoosier lawmakers. House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta from Fort Wayne weighed in on Ohio voters decision and released a statement late Tuesday.

GiaQuinta says, “A growing number of Hoosiers are crossing the Illinois and Michigan border to buy marijuana. With today’s vote by Ohioans, Hoosiers will soon visit Ohio to buy it as well. Indiana is missing out on jobs, tax revenue and economic development. How will Hoosier growers and small businesses compete in this growing market if Indiana does not legalize cannabis soon?”

GiaQuinta also pointed out that Indiana residents are in turn paying for Michigan’s public schools and roads when rather than funding those in the Hoosier State.