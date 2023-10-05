Indiana DNR Encourages Hoosiers To Help End Poaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Indiana Conservation Officers encourage Hoosiers to help the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put an end to poaching by reporting potential violations to Turn In a Poacher, Inc. (TIP).

TIP is a nonprofit conservation organization that partners with DNR protects fish and wildlife resources by increasing public support and involvement in bringing violators to justice.

A poacher is a thief who illegally steals wildlife that belongs to all Hoosiers.

DNR manages wildlife for everyone, and every person can help TIP support DNR efforts by reporting potential violations at 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367) or tip.IN.gov. Doing so will help conserve wildlife for future generations.

Call TIP if you see, hear, or learn about poaching or another violation regarding fish and wildlife.

If your “TIP” leads to an arrest, you may receive as much as a $500 reward, or you can remain anonymous if you choose.

In 2022 TIP received nearly 600 tips and paid thousands of dollars in rewards for tips that have led to the arrest of a suspect.

“Concerned citizens are key in assisting Indiana TIP in the fight against poaching and bringing to justice those who violate fish and wildlife laws,” said Col. Steve Hunter, director of DNR Law Enforcement.