Fort Wayne Police Make Arrest In Unknown Problem Investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Police in Fort Wayne have made an arrest in the unknown problem investigation that took place this week, according to a release.

Members of the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to Ralph Avenue, near Goshen Avenue, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival they located a woman and kid suffering from life threatening injuries. The Homicide Unit was dispatched and conducted an investigation.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Bethany Fleming. She was released from the hospital and arrested for attempted murder.

Police say the case is still active and ongoing at this time.

No other details have been released.