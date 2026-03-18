Indiana Expands Accessibility at State Parks with Rollout of All-Terrain Track Chairs

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana officials say a new statewide initiative will expand outdoor access for people with mobility challenges, as dozens of all-terrain wheelchairs are deployed across state parks.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that 45 track chairs, electric-powered wheelchairs designed to handle rugged terrain, will be distributed to parks throughout the state. The devices are intended to allow visitors to navigate trails, hills and other natural features that are often inaccessible to traditional mobility equipment.

“This program has been a long time coming,” said Brandt Baughman, director of Indiana State Parks. “We’re very excited to have it underway.”

The initiative is part of a broader effort to make outdoor recreation more inclusive. According to DNR Director Alan Morrison, the expansion reflects a commitment to ensuring that all visitors can experience Indiana’s natural resources.

“When we say everybody is welcome, we truly mean that,” Morrison said.

Expanding access to the outdoors

Track chairs use tank-like treads instead of wheels, allowing them to travel over uneven surfaces such as dirt trails, sand and even snow. Each unit is powered by a battery that can last up to eight hours on a single charge, according to state officials.

The chairs are designed for both children and adults, though some restrictions apply depending on terrain and safety considerations. Visitors will be able to reserve the equipment online or use it on a first-come, first-served basis at participating parks.

Baughman said the chairs will be available at no additional cost to visitors.

“These track chairs will be totally free for our guests,” he said.

Personal impact

For some Hoosiers, the program represents more than just convenience, it offers a chance to reconnect with activities they once thought were no longer possible.

Jeremy Warriner, who lost mobility following a car accident two decades ago, recently tested one of the chairs. He said the experience opened up opportunities that had long been out of reach.

“Opening up access and distance that I would not be able to do with my prosthetic legs or my manual chair,” Warriner said. “This is opening up a whole new world for a lot of people.”

His demonstration highlighted how the technology can allow users to explore trails and natural landscapes that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to access.

Statewide rollout

While some Indiana parks already offer track chairs, officials say the new additions will ensure broader availability. The DNR plans to equip all 37 state park and recreation areas with at least one device.

With the addition of the 45 new chairs, Indiana now has more track chairs available across its park system than any other state, according to Baughman.

Park officials say the devices are built to last, with an estimated lifespan of about 20 years. Demand is expected to be high, as parks anticipate interest from both residents and visitors seeking more accessible outdoor experiences.

Funding and partnerships

The program was made possible through $1 million in funding from Lilly Endowment Inc., a philanthropic foundation based in Indiana that has supported numerous state initiatives.

“They have really invested deeply into Indiana DNR and into our park system,” Morrison said. “They are a great partner.”

The rollout of track chairs marks a significant step in expanding accessibility across Indiana’s public lands, officials said, and reflects a growing national emphasis on inclusive recreation.

As reported by WTHR, the program is expected to begin immediately, with chairs available for reservation or use at parks statewide.