Indiana Fever Continue to Reload in Re-Signing Hull

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The Fever continue to have a busy free agency period as the team reached an agreement with restricted free agent Lexie Hull on Saturday. Hull’s four-year rookie contract concluded with the 2025 season in which Indiana reached the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.

The upcoming 2026 season marks Hull’s fifth as a professional. Her versatility as a defender and a capable shooter brought great value to the Fever in her initial four seasons, and now Indiana inks a deal with her to bring her back.

The Stanford product and sixth overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft has seen steady improvement throughout her first four years in the league. She improved her scoring output from 3.8 points per game as a rookie to 7.2 points per game in the 2025 season. Hull’s rebounding numbers jumped from 1.5 per game in 2022 to 4.3 in 2025, and her 3-point percentage jumped from 18.6 percent to a reliable 36.7 percent last season.

“You talk about certain players as being kind of plug-and-play players,” coach Stephanie White said. “They can play with any lineup. They can play in multiple positions. You know what you’re going to get, they’re consistent…Lexie is one of those.

“She locks down on the defensive end of the floor. She’s continued to improve her game offensively. I think she’s one of the best cutters in the league, as well as her three point shooting ability, so it is a luxury to have a player like that.”

Hull started in a career-high 30 games throughout the 2025 regular season, and appeared in all 44 of Indiana’s regular season games. She was a fixture in the starting lineup for all eight of the Fever’s postseason contests, and averaged 10.3 points, five rebounds, and two assists in those pivotal matchups.

After falling just short of the WNBA Finals in 2025, the Fever are reloading for the 2026 campaign as Indiana seeks to top its impressive 2025 season. The Fever’s new agreement with the versatile Hull marks Indiana’s latest step towards that goal.

“Ensuring Lexie’s return was a high priority for us,” Fever GM and COO Amber Cox said. “She represents the heart of our team, and that was never more evident than in our playoff run last season. She impacts every aspect of the game on both ends of the floor and is a vital member of our core group. We are thrilled to have her back in a Fever uniform.”