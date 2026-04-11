April 11, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

I&M Look To Build New Energy Plant

by Alyssa Foster0

INDIANA (WOWO) – Indiana Michigan Power has filed a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to build a new energy plant in southwest Indiana.

The proposed Sycamore Riverside Energy Center would be a 918-megawatt natural gas facility in Sullivan County, aimed at meeting rising demand.

The company expects a decision by the end of 2026, with operations potentially beginning in 2029 if approved.

Officials say the project supports growing energy needs, which could double by 2030.

I&M adds the investment will not impact its plans to seek lower base rates and freeze certain customer costs in the coming years.

Related posts

Mitch Daniels has new job

Network Indiana

Pence travels to Washington for governors conference

AP News

Commuter Rail Service Down in Northwest Indiana

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.