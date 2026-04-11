I&M Look To Build New Energy Plant

INDIANA (WOWO) – Indiana Michigan Power has filed a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to build a new energy plant in southwest Indiana.

The proposed Sycamore Riverside Energy Center would be a 918-megawatt natural gas facility in Sullivan County, aimed at meeting rising demand.

The company expects a decision by the end of 2026, with operations potentially beginning in 2029 if approved.

Officials say the project supports growing energy needs, which could double by 2030.

I&M adds the investment will not impact its plans to seek lower base rates and freeze certain customer costs in the coming years.