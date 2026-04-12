Indiana Fever Re-Sign Guard Sophie Cunningham

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The Indiana Fever announced on Sunday that fan-favorite Sophie Cunningham will return to the team for the 2026 season. Cunningham joined the Fever in a trade with the Phoenix Mercury ahead of the 2025 season, and quickly became a key to Indiana’s success.

Cunningham spent her first six seasons as a professional with the Phoenix Mercury where she made a trip to the WNBA Finals in 2021 and finished third in Most Improved Player voting in 2022. She recorded 13 regular season starts with the Fever last season, and appeared in 30 of Indiana’s 44 regular season games.

An MCL tear in the last month of the regular season sidelined Cunningham for the remainder of Indiana’s 2025 campaign, but the sharpshooting guard is back and ready to play a critical part in the Fever’s 2026 championship chase.

Cunningham’s 3-point shooting ability lifted the Fever offense last season following fellow Indiana guard Caitlin Clark’s extended absence due to injury. Cunningham knocked down 47 percent of her shots over the course of the season, including 43 percent from deep. It marked the third season of her career in which she was better than 40 percent from 3-point range, and she ranked third in the WNBA among sharpshooters.

“I think she’s always willing to step in and do whatever it takes to win,” Fever general manager Amber Cox said of Cunningham shortly after Indiana acquired her.

“…When you have a shooter like Sophie – somebody who’s consistently at the top of the league every single year in terms of her effectiveness from beyond the arc – that really helps everybody else too…Everything she brings to the table as a competitor, I think will impact us.”

Cunningham’s versatility and grit as a wing player coupled with her commitment to Indiana’s locker room made her a high-value target for the Fever as free agency unfolds in the WNBA.

“We had a really special group last year and it was an incredible first season for me in Indy; I loved everything about my teammates and the Fever organization,” Cunningham said. “We fought through a ton of adversity, and it was important to me that we have a chance to see through what we started. I have a feeling this is going to be another special season, so I’m excited to get things started and to, of course, keep playing in front of the best fans in the WNBA. Let’s get spicy!”

“We are thrilled to have Sophie back with the Fever and are grateful for her commitment to return and build on what we started a year ago,” Cox added/ “Not only is Sophie one of the best three-point shooters in the league, but she is an exceptional teammate, both on and off the court. She plays with infectious energy that impacts not only our team, but our fanbase as well.”