Indiana Fever Select Raven Johnson 10th Overall in 2026 WNBA Draft

NEW YORK CITY (WOWO) – The Indiana Fever added a championship-proven guard Monday night, selecting Raven Johnson with the 10th overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Johnson, a 5-foot-8 guard out of University of South Carolina, brings an impressive résumé to Indiana. The Atlanta native spent five seasons with the Gamecocks, winning two national championships and starting for three years.

As a senior during the 2025–26 season, Johnson earned Associated Press Third-Team All-American honors and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. She averaged 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting nearly 49 percent from the field and just under 40 percent from three-point range.

The selection reunites Johnson with former South Carolina teammate Aliyah Boston, who was taken first overall by Indiana in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

“You’re talking about a team that could possibly win the championship,” Johnson said after being drafted. “They have a lot of vets I can learn from, and they’re winners. That mentality fits me.”

Fever head coach Stephanie White praised Johnson’s readiness—especially on defense.

“She’s won at every level and sets the tone,” White said. “She’s a true point guard, experienced in big moments, and immediately brings something we need on the defensive end.”

Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox echoed that sentiment, calling Johnson a competitor who will add depth to the backcourt.

“We were thrilled she was still available at No. 10,” Cox said. “She’s a leader from one of the top programs in the country and plays at a high level on both ends of the floor.”

Fever Add Shooting, Depth in Later Rounds

Indiana continued to build out its roster in the second round, selecting Justine Pissott with the 25th overall pick.

The 6-foot-4 guard-forward spent her final three college seasons at Vanderbilt University after transferring from University of Tennessee. Pissott averaged 11.1 points and 4.5 rebounds this past season and established herself as a perimeter threat, shooting over 42 percent from three-point range while helping lead Vanderbilt to the Sweet 16.

In the third round, the Fever selected Jessica Timmons with the 45th overall pick.

The 5-foot-8 guard from University of Alabama is coming off a breakout senior season, averaging 16.3 points per game after returning from a medical redshirt. Timmons, who previously played at North Carolina State University, shot nearly 40 percent from three and earned second-team All-SEC honors.

With three additions, the Fever continue to add depth and experience as the franchise looks to build on its young core and push toward postseason contention in 2026.