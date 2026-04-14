Indiana Warns of Eastern Tent Caterpillar Activity This Spring

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana landowners are being advised to monitor trees this spring as eastern tent caterpillar activity begins to increase across the state.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the native insects typically spin silk tents in the forks of tree branches in late March and early April. The caterpillars feed and grow through mid to late May before reaching their full size, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Officials say the insects can defoliate sections of trees, but most healthy trees are able to recover without long-term damage. The agency notes that growth usually resumes later in the season once feeding activity ends.

Landowners with visible tents in yard trees are encouraged to monitor for signs of egg masses during June and July as part of ongoing pest management efforts.

State officials say early identification and awareness can help limit concerns as seasonal insect activity continues across Indiana.