Indiana Football Coach Curt Cignetti to Drive Pace Car at Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana’s championship-winning football coach will lead drivers to the green flag at this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Officials with the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway say Curt Cignetti has been selected as the honorary pace car driver for the race.

Cignetti is coming off a historic season leading the Indiana Hoosiers football program to its first perfect season and national championship. Indiana finished the year 16–0, securing the title with a win over the Miami Hurricanes football.

The Hoosiers also defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide football and Oregon Ducks football during the playoff run on the way to the championship.

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Officials say Cignetti will drive the pace car to lead the field to the start of the race.