Indiana GOP Governor Nominee Mike Braun Announces His Choice for Lieutenant Governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican gubernatorial nominee U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced on Wednesday his choice for his running mate in the November election.

Braun, who won the recent primary with nearly 40% of votes, first announced his endorsement of state Rep. Julie McGuire in an interview with the Indianapolis Star. Indiana’s lieutenant governor nominees are officially chosen by delegates at annual party conventions, and traditionally, party delegates honor the wishes of the gubernatorial nominee.

McGuire was elected to the statehouse just two years ago and represents parts of Marion County. In 2022, she unseated former Republican state Rep. John Jacob, who angered members of his party in part by repeatedly pushing a complete ban on abortion. Indiana’s current law makes exceptions to the ban in rare and limited circumstances.

In a post on the social platform X announcing his choice, Braun called McGuire a “strong conservative.”

“Julie shares my vision of making Indiana a national beacon of freedom and opportunity,” the statement said.

The GOP convention will be held June 15. If nominated by the delegates, McGuire will join Braun’s ticket in running against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.

In an unusual situation this year, McGuire will be up against a conservative pastor from Noblesville, Micah Beckwith, who is actively campaigning for the position.

McGuire was uncontested in her own primary this year. Braun defeated five other Republican candidates in Tuesday’s primary, including current Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. Outgoing Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is term-limited.