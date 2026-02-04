Indiana House Committee Approves Immigration Enforcement Bill

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana lawmakers approved legislation Monday requiring local governments, public universities, and employers to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Senate Bill 76 passed a House committee 9-4 after more than 60 witnesses testified during a five-hour hearing. The legislation would prohibit local governments and universities from enacting policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and empower the state attorney general to pursue civil penalties of up to $10,000 per knowing violation. County jails would receive a warning and 30 days to comply before legal action.

The bill also targets employers, banning them from knowingly employing unauthorized workers. Companies could face suspension or permanent revocation of operating authority depending on violations and history. Employees attempting to verify eligibility through federal E-Verify or other approved methods are protected under the legislation.

Supporters of the measure emphasized public safety and strict enforcement. Nathan Roberts, co-founder of Save Heritage Indiana, said the bill “will make Indiana the model for common-sense immigration enforcement throughout the country.”

Opponents raised concerns about civil rights and enforcement practices, referencing federal immigration operations in other states. Carmen Ramos, an Indianapolis educator, argued the bill could lead to harm against individuals exercising their rights.

Other provisions of Senate Bill 76 would require the Family and Social Services Administration to report annually on non-citizens receiving public benefits and hospitals to track immigration status for Medicaid patients. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita described the amended bill as “substantially improved,” while state officials, including Business Affairs Secretary Mike Speedy, voiced support for strong enforcement measures, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reports.