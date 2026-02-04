Indiana Senate Now Considers Rising Star Casino Relocation

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana lawmakers have advanced legislation that would allow the Rising Star Casino license to be relocated to one of four counties in the state, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

House Bill 1038 passed Monday in the House by a 67-30 vote. The measure now moves to the Senate, where it must be approved by the end of February to become law. The four eligible counties for the casino relocation are Allen, DeKalb, Steuben, and Wayne.

The bill requires any company building the new casino to invest at least $500 million in the project within five years of opening. The Rising Star Casino’s current owner, Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts, has long sought permission to move the facility, which has seen declining revenues since casinos opened in neighboring Ohio and Kentucky.

Under the legislation, the new casino operator would pay a $50 million fee to the state over five years and provide $30 million in compensation to the city of Rising Sun and Ohio County for lost tax revenue. Local officials have argued that compensation is insufficient, citing an average of $5 million in annual casino tax revenue in recent years.

The Indiana Gaming Commission would select the winning proposal by April 15, 2027. While city and county officials must endorse proposed sites, the bill allows, but does not require, a local voter referendum. Operators of Indiana’s 13 existing state-regulated casinos would be eligible to submit proposals for the license transfer, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reports.