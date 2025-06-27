Indiana Pacers NBA 2K26 Summer League Schedule Announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The NBA today announced the 2K26 Summer League Schedule, which will be held in Las Vegas from July 10-20, 2025.
The Pacers’ four-game Summer League schedule includes a rematch of the NBA Finals, the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Thunder, Knicks, and Cavaliers, respectively. Additionally, the Pacers will face off against the Bulls. All games will be nationally televised and played on the campus of UNLV at either the Thomas & Mack Center or The Pavilion.
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|LOCATION
|NETWORK
|July 10
|5:00 p.m.
|Cavaliers
|Pacers
|The Pavilion
|NBA TV
|July 12
|5:30 p.m.
|Pacers
|Thunder
|The Pavilion
|NBA TV
|July 14
|6:00 p.m.
|Bulls
|Pacers
|The Pavilion
|ESPNU
|July 17
|4:30 p.m.
|Pacers
|Knicks
|Thomas & Mack Center
|ESPN2
The NBA 2K26 Summer League will include two semifinal games on Saturday, July 19 and a championship game on Sunday, July 20. Teams that do not qualify for the semifinals will play one additional game on either July 18, July 19, or July 20.
The Pacers Summer League roster will be officially announced at a later date.