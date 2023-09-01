Indiana Republicans pick new leader

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) – The Indiana GOP has a new leader.

With previous Republican Party chairman Kyle Hupfer choosing to step aside, the party has unanimously voted to have Anne Hathaway take over as chair of the statewide party. She was elected after serving as Indiana’s national committeewoman on the Republican National Committee.

Hathaway will be the first woman to hold the top job in the Indiana Republican Party

“I want to thank Kyle Hupfer for his outstanding leadership over the years and the members of the state committee for putting their trust in me to continue moving our party forward,” said Hathaway. “We have an incredible opportunity to do just that by helping elect even more Republicans in cities and towns across the state this November.”

Hupfer spent the last seven years as the Indiana GOP chair. He said though he is stepping aside he plans to “not be on the sidelines.”

Hathaway, on top of her duties with the RNC, is also the president and CEO of Hathaway Strategies, a political consulting firm based in Indianapolis. She previously served in the White House as assistant to the vice president and director of scheduling and public liaison for Vice President Dan Quayle.

“We will continue to engage our grassroots supporters and prepare to do our part in making Joe Biden a one-term president, sending Jim Banks to the U.S. Senate, and electing another Republican to the governor’s office,” Hathaway said.