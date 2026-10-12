Indiana Secretary of State Candidate Max Engling Proposes Color-Coded IDs for Noncitizens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Republican Indiana Secretary of State candidate Max Engling says he wants to make it easier for poll workers to identify voters who are not eligible to cast ballots, proposing a color-coded identification system for legal U.S. residents who are not citizens.

In an interview with WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee on Monday, Engling discussed the proposal, his experience working at polling places and his support for using the state Inspector General to audit government offices.

Engling proposes distinct ID backgrounds

Engling said his idea would give identification cards issued to legal residents who are not U.S. citizens a distinct background color, such as purple. He argued that a visible difference could help poll workers quickly recognize that the cardholder is not eligible to vote.

Engling said changing the design would require action by the Indiana General Assembly, rather than a unilateral decision by the Secretary of State.

He said he has been discussing the proposal with state lawmakers, including legislative leaders and members involved in election-related committees.

Engling believes the change could be made without significant additional expense because it would involve a technical adjustment to the design of the identification card. He acknowledged, however, that he would need to investigate the details further.

Emphasizes experience with local elections

Engling said his experience serving as a polling-place inspector has given him a practical understanding of how elections operate at the local level.

He said the Secretary of State should work closely with county clerks and other local election administrators, rather than operate separately from the officials responsible for conducting elections.

Engling also argued that his background in elections, small business and working with state lawmakers would help prepare him for the office.

Supports Inspector General audits

During the interview, Engling also voiced support for using Indiana’s Inspector General to audit state offices.

He said he favors an independent review process and believes audits should be conducted by an entity suited to examining the operations of state government. He argued that law enforcement is not necessarily the appropriate direct authority for auditing a statewide office.

Engling said the Secretary of State race should focus on issues tied to the office’s responsibilities, including election integrity, transparency and helping small businesses.

He argued that candidates should concentrate on those duties rather than issues such as energy prices and taxes, which he said fall outside the Secretary of State’s direct responsibilities.

Engling made the comments while discussing a recent debate among candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana Secretary of State.