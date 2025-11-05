Indiana Sen. Jim Banks On Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — The U.S. government entered its 36th day of shutdown on Wednesday, the longest in American history. Indiana Sen. Jim Banks blamed Democrats for blocking a bipartisan plan to reopen federal operations.

Banks spoke on Will Cain Country, criticizing Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. “We close the vote on the 14th for the 14th time,” he said. “We voted to reopen the government and pass the short-term clean continuing resolution.”

He said Democrats had supported the same plan before. “Every time I talk about it, I remind people that Chuck Schumer just voted for the same CR back in March. He voted for exactly what the Democrats are shutting down the government for.”

Banks said cooperation hasn’t worked. “I don’t think being nice to the Democrats is going to win them over. Being friendly and trying to negotiate with them and give them something in the deal is not going to win them over. It’s going to be political pressure at the end of the day.”

He warned the shutdown could soon affect air travel. “Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy… announced that because of air traffic controller and TSA issues caused by the shutdown, they might have to shut down air travel in big parts of the country next week.”

Banks blamed Democrats for the potential disruptions. “This country is a total mess. A senior Democrat Senate staffer said out loud that we’re going to keep the government shut down until planes start falling from the sky. That’s how crazy these Democrats are. They’re playing very dangerous.”

He said opposition is fueled by dislike for former President Donald Trump. “How can you be friends with a Democrat colleague who hates Donald Trump so much that she wants to hurt the people of this country by shutting down the government and all the consequences that come with that?”

Banks, a Navy Reserve officer, pointed to service members hurt by the shutdown. “I serve in the military, wear the uniform right now, and I’m thinking about young sailors, 23 years old… They’ve got babies at home, they’re trying to feed a family, and we’ve got these Democrats shutting down the government and literally playing with their lives.”

“Enough is enough,” he said. “We need 55 Democrats to come to their senses, tell Chuck Schumer to go pound sand, and come vote with Republicans to reopen the government.”

He said little has changed. “We just closed the vote, and the vote is exactly the same today as it was four or five weeks ago, with only a few Democrats joining Republicans. We need five more to come on board.”

Banks added Democrats are facing pressure from public-sector workers and government unions, “the biggest source of funding for Democrats in this country.”