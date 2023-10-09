Indiana September Revenue Report Outpaces Estimates

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s revenue collections continued to outpace projections in September. The Indiana State Budget Agency announced on Friday that General Fund revenues last month totaled more than $2 billion, which was 0.7% above the April 2023 forecast and 7.2% higher than the same month last year.

The agency also noted that better-than-expected collections from individual income taxes and interest outweighed lower-than-expected collections from sales and corporate income taxes. Individual income tax collections totaled $788 million last month, which is $81 million above projections and $151 million above September 2022.

Sales tax collections were 3.7% below the monthly estimate while corporate tax collections, racino wagering collections and riverboat wagering collections were all below the April 2023 estimate.

You can connect to the full September 2023 revenue report here.