Indiana Starting Teacher Salaries Among Lowest in Region

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana continues to rank near the bottom nationally when it comes to teacher pay, according to a new report examining salaries across the country.

Data from the 2024–2025 school year shows the average teacher salary in Indiana is 61,661 dollars, placing the state 38th nationwide. That figure falls below the national average and trails most neighboring states.

The report also indicates that starting teacher pay in Indiana is 45,958 dollars, making it one of the lowest in the region.

The findings come as school districts across the state continue efforts to recruit and retain educators in a competitive job market. Lower pay compared to surrounding states has been cited as a factor that could impact staffing levels and long-term workforce stability in Indiana schools.