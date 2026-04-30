April 30, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Body Found in Semi-Truck Carrying Sand in Elkhart County

by Brian Ford0

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) Authorities in Elkhart County are investigating after a man was found dead inside a semi-truck carrying sand.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old John Chupp was discovered in the back of the trailer, which was loaded with sand, according to WNDU.

Investigators have not released information on how Chupp ended up inside the truck or what led to his death.

Officials say the case remains active as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

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