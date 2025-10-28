Indiana State Police Investigate Stolen Tortoises

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) — The Capitol Police Section of the Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding two critically endangered tortoises stolen from the Indianapolis Zoo earlier this month.

Investigators say the theft happened sometime between 10 a.m. on October 11th and 10 a.m. on October 12th. The missing animals are identified as an Egyptian tortoise and a Northern Spider tortoise, both species listed as critically endangered.

According to authorities, both tortoises are microchipped, and the Egyptian tortoise has a distinct scar on its underside, which could make it easier to identify.

Zoo staff discovered the animals missing during a routine check and contacted law enforcement. Officials have not released information about how the theft occurred or if any suspects have been identified.

State police are urging anyone with information about the theft or the location of the animals to contact the Capitol Police at (317) 234-2131 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

The Indianapolis Zoo has not yet issued a public statement, but animal experts warn that endangered reptiles like these are often targeted by exotic pet traders due to their rarity and high black-market value.

Authorities say the recovery of the tortoises is a top priority, given their fragile status and specialized care needs.